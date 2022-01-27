Amy Schneider's Jeopardy! Streak Comes to an End

Amy Schneider

After 40 wins, Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider's time at the game show ended Wednesday night. She walked away with $1,382,800 in winnings. Deadline is reporting that Schneider was bested by Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma.

Schneider's consecutive winning streak is the second longest in Jeopardy! history behind Ken Jennings, who had 74. She can also stake her claim to the fourth largest regular cash winnings of all time during a regular season.

Schneider commented in a statement after the match:

I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it. I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good. I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way.

Schneider will have another opportunity to show off her skills when she returns for the Tournament of Champions in the fall.