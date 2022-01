Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Ashley Jones (Bridget Forrester) is making her first appearance on Bold Live. Jones will join host Casey Kasprzyk, B&B's supervising producer, and she will answer burning questions from fans LIVE! Given what's happening on the show with Bridget's mama Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and ex-hubby Deacon (Sean Kanan), this is an opportunity fans will not want to miss.

Jones will appear Friday at 7 PM EST.