Chrishell Stause Opens Up in New Memoir: "When It Comes to Love I'm Still a Work in Progress"

Former soap vixen Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda, All My Children/ex-Jordan, Days of Our Lives) is opening up in her brand-new memoir, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work. E! Online obtained some engaging excerpts from the tome.

Stause's first high-profile relationship was with Matthew Morrison (ex-Adam, As the World Turns). She explained:

I dated Glee actor Matthew Morrison in my midtwenties, and we fell in love and got engaged. I didn't fully understand what a healthy, solid relationship looked like, even though of course I thought I did. If you've seen Selling Sunset, you might know how that relationship ended because during one of the on-camera interviews I said, 'If I ended up with the person I was with when I was twenty-five, I would want to kill myself...Yeah, you can google that. You were a d--k! Sorry!'

Stause then fell for fellow daytime veteran Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, The Young and the Restless/ex-Fox, Passions), and the pair wed in 2017. But they split in 2019. Of their breakup, Stause recalled:

The last thing I want to do is rehash old wounds but being so far away from it now I can see that what happened was a gift. Now I understand much more clearly how I deserve to be treated. When someone is in love, it's hard to convince that person that the relationship isn't right. Even if he's waving red flags like a bullfighter to everyone around you, you're the girl striding right up to him, oblivious to any impending danger. You're too distracted and in your own world to listen.

Her divorce hit the headlines while she was filming her hit Netflix show Selling Sunset. But the Kentucky native moved on. She mused:

Did I learn from my mistakes after Justin? Well, when it comes to love I'm still a work in progress. I did fall for another love bomber not long after my divorce, and we were quickly heading toward real commitment. He was a tall dancer, and he started off as this amazing, positive, generous guy. I took him home for Christmas to meet my family. After the honeymoon phase, though, things took a turn. This time, instead of making excuses for his behavior, I actually opened my eyes, pushed past the smoke and mirrors, and saw the truth. I'd gotten stronger, and as soon as I realized how deep his apparent lies went, I was the one who ended it. While it hurt, I was able to put it all behind me quickly. Before him, after a breakup I usually couldn't eat or sleep, but this time was much different. I took care of myself, I kept busy, and I felt strong knowing that I'd done the right thing for me. Instead of feeling sorry for myself after we broke up, I felt empowered.

The book is available for pre-order now on Amazon and hits shelves on Feb. 8.