First Impressions: William Christian as TR Coates on Days of Our Lives

Soap vet William Christian debuted on Wednesday's Days of Our Lives as TR Coates. Coates showed up at the DiMera mansion to visit with Johnny (Carson Boatman), who was feeling his devilish self. The duo exchanged some almost-threatening words, but in the end, decided to green light the movie about Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Later, TR and Paulina (Jackée Harry) were surprised to run into each other in Horton Square.

