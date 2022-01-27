Dr. Phil Hits Season High Nielsen Ratings

Photo Credit: CBS Media Ventures

The Dr. Phil Show is once again the top dog of the ratings race. The show netted a new season high the week ending on Jan. 16, gaining 5% and 33% within the past three weeks to score a 2.0 live plus same day national household rating, Nielsen Media Research is reporting, according to NextTV.com.

This marks Dr. Phil's best performance since the weekend ending Feb. 28 last year. The show has seen an increase of viewership from 11% last year at the very same time, the largest year-over- year increase by any talk show in the top eight spots in the ratings, the site reports. Dr. Phil and Live! With Kelly and Ryan tied in the key demo of women 25-54, with each of them at 0.7 in the coveted daytime demo. Live nabbed the second-place position, up 6% and garnering 1.7 in household ratings in the talk show category.

The Kelly Clarkson Show and Ellen tied for the third spot, with the junior talk show staying at its season high 1.0 to tie with Ellen, which saw itself ease 9% from the soon-to-be-cancelled show's season high. Maury inched up 13% to a new season high of 0.9 and The Rachael Ray Show saw itself sticking at a 0.8 for the fourth straight week.

Tamron Hall remained steady at its season high of 0.7, tying with The Wendy Williams Show, which remained the same, with four weeks of reruns on four of the five days. Sophomore talk show Drew Barrymore remained at its season-best of 0.6 for a second week and saw the show grow 20% from the same week last year. It tied with Steve Wilkos, which remained even for the 12th straight week and also saw cancelled Dr. Oz snare a 20% gain.