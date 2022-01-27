Skip to main content

February Guest Hosts Announced For The Wendy Williams Show

Screen Shot 2020-02-04 at 10.29.32 AM

Guest hosts have been announced for February for The Wendy Williams Show while Wendy Williams remains out due to health issues. Deadline is reporting that some familiar and new faces will take a seat in Williams' chair very soon.

Comedian Michael Rapaport will helm the chatfest from Monday, Jan. 31, to Friday, Feb. 4. Platinum-selling rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma will take up duties from Monday, Feb. 7, through Friday, Feb. 11. Bevy Smith and Terrence J will make their debut as Wendy co-hosts from Monday, Feb. 14, through Friday, Feb. 18.

Sherri Shepherd will return to host from Monday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 25, with Rapaport taking over once again from Monday, Feb. 28, through Fri., March 4.

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Wendy Williams
Talk Shows

Wendy Williams Talk Show to Use Guest Hosts In January

Dec 8, 2021
Comment
wendy-williams
Talk Shows

Four New Guest Hosts Announced for The Wendy Williams Show

Nov 3, 2021
Comment
Sherri Shepherd
Talk Shows

Sherri Shepherd Resumes Guest Hosting The Wendy Williams Show After Emergency Surgery

Dec 14, 2021
Comment
Untitled
Talk Shows

Wendy Williams' Talk Show Sees Ratings Spike With Guest Hosts

Nov 3, 2021
Comment