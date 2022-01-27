February Guest Hosts Announced For The Wendy Williams Show

Guest hosts have been announced for February for The Wendy Williams Show while Wendy Williams remains out due to health issues. Deadline is reporting that some familiar and new faces will take a seat in Williams' chair very soon.

Comedian Michael Rapaport will helm the chatfest from Monday, Jan. 31, to Friday, Feb. 4. Platinum-selling rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma will take up duties from Monday, Feb. 7, through Friday, Feb. 11. Bevy Smith and Terrence J will make their debut as Wendy co-hosts from Monday, Feb. 14, through Friday, Feb. 18.

Sherri Shepherd will return to host from Monday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 25, with Rapaport taking over once again from Monday, Feb. 28, through Fri., March 4.