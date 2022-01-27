Let's Make a Deal in Primetime Helps CBS Win Wednesday Night Ratings

CBS

Wednesday's Let's Make a Deal primetime special raked in the ratings for CBS, Deadline is reporting. According to fast affiliates, Let's Make a Deal brought in 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and garnered 4.37 million viewers, both of which were tops on the night.

The game show special came out ahead of Chicago Med and The Goldbergs repeats and FOX's I Can See Your Voice, which all tied in the demos. Lowest in the ratings and least-watched at the 9 PM EST hour is DC's Legends of Tomorrow on The CW, nabbing a 0.1 and 590,000 viewers.

CBS also came out ahead with the latest episode of The Amazing Race, which was up in viewers from last week but down in the demo. Trailing behind The Amazing Race were Chicago Fire, Next Level Chef, The Conners, and Batwoman.

In the last hour of primetime Wednesday evening, Good Sam on CBS held steady in the demo and ticked up slightly in audience. However, it couldn't beat out a repeat of Chicago P.D. on NBC.