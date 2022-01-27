Meghan McCain Blogs About Testing Positive For COVID-19 and Blasts President Biden

Steven Bergman Photography

Meghan McCain is sharing her thoughts on contracting COVID-19. In her latest column for The Daily Mail, the former The View co-host revealed she and her husband Ben Domenech both tested positive.

McCain added that she and Domenech "got very sick" and found the experience "much rougher" than she'd anticipated. Plus, her family and in-laws struggled to obtain more at-home tests. She asked:

We live fifteen minutes away from the White House, in the United States of America. Why is it so hard to get an at-home Covid test?

The conservative pundit expressed her disappointment in the way the virus has been handled under President Joe Biden's administration. She said:

President Biden promised -- verbatim -- while he was running for President that ‘I will end this. I will shut down the virus, not the country.’

I didn't vote for the man (or Trump) but I had higher hopes for a better preparedness for the country and the fight to at least mitigate Covid more than a year into the Biden administration.

McCain also offered up her two cents on national morale, musing: