New Jeopardy! Champ Rhone Talsma Talks Beating Amy Schneider

Jeopardy Productions

Last night, Jeopardy! queen Amy Schneider's reign came to an end. As TVLine reported, she was dethroned by new champion Rhone Talsma, who finished Wednesday's episode with $29,600 in earnings (over Schneider's $19,600).

Talsma said he was in "shock" over snapping Schneider's 40-day winning streak. He explained:

This is my favorite show. I was so excited to be here and I just wanted to do my best. I did not expect to be facing a 40-day champion, and I was excited to maybe see someone else slay the giant. I just really didn’t think it was going to be me, so I’m thrilled.

Schneider tweeted her congratulations and thoughts on the momentous occasion:

Chicago librarian Talsma helped lock up a victory by answering a key Daily Double in the Double Jeopardy! round. He also got the Final Jeopardy! question correct in the "Countries in the World" category. The clue was:

The only nation in the world whose name in English ends with an H, it’s also one of the 10 most populous.

The correct answer was "What was Bangladesh?" Talsma jotted down the right response, while Schneider left her card blank.