Today, the ladies of the The Real will welcome superstar Janet Jackson to the stage. The show's official account tweeted:

The first two-hour segment of Jackson's documentary, Janet, will premiere Friday night at 8 PM EST on A&E and Lifetime. The second two-hour segment will air Saturday night at 8 PM EST on A&E and Lifetime. Janet's release lines up with the fortieth anniversary of the music superstar's self-titled debut.