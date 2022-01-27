The Bold and The Beautiful's Sean Kanan on Deacon's Fight For Brooke: "She is The One Who Got Away"

Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful scene stealer Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) is back in Los Angeles and causing plenty of chaos. For one, he's renewed his pursuit of his onetime love Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who's currently hiding the secret of their drunken kiss. Kanan dished Deacon's bond with Brooke to Soap Opera Digest.

Brooke and Deacon still share something special, in the bad boy's mind. Kanan explained:

It feels like we haven’t missed a beat. I think the connection between the characters is still strong and we are able to, not re-create it on screen, but reach back to the history and tap into that. Deacon will always carry a torch for Brooke, and there is no guile or subterfuge involved at all. In his mind, she is the one who got away and he has always loved her. It is 100 percent justified.

And what about the pesky problem of Brooke's husband Ridge (Thorsten Kaye)? Kanan noted:

Playing these scenes, I look at Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge] and I’d be like, ‘I’d get a shotgun [laughs].’ That’d be me, but I completely understand Ridge’s blatant apprehension and wanting Deacon to leave now.

Deacon helped Brooke out when she relapsed in her sobriety a few years ago. Could he help her again? Kanan said: