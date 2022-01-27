Skip to main content

WATCH: Wheel of Fortune's First $100K Bonus Prize Winner of Season Sweeps Up Her Own Confetti (VIDEO)

Wheel of Fortune

Last night, Ilene Knebel became the first Season 39 Wheel of Fortune contestant to win the $100,000 Bonus Round after cracking answer to the "Around the House" category puzzle. Then, she made a unique request of host Pat Sajak.

Sajak informed the audience:

The first thing she said after the confetti came down was ‘Where’s the broom? I want to clean up.'

He gave her a broom and instructed:

Start sweeping, Ilene. Go ahead. Go for it; go, go, go. Don't just stand there. Congratulations again. She's got work to do.

Watch all the action below.

