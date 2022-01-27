WATCH: Wheel of Fortune's First $100K Bonus Prize Winner of Season Sweeps Up Her Own Confetti (VIDEO)

Last night, Ilene Knebel became the first Season 39 Wheel of Fortune contestant to win the $100,000 Bonus Round after cracking answer to the "Around the House" category puzzle. Then, she made a unique request of host Pat Sajak.

Sajak informed the audience:

The first thing she said after the confetti came down was ‘Where’s the broom? I want to clean up.'

He gave her a broom and instructed:

Start sweeping, Ilene. Go ahead. Go for it; go, go, go. Don't just stand there. Congratulations again. She's got work to do.

Watch all the action below.