Mark Grossman

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Crimson Lights: Billy needles Victoria that she makes it sound like Ashland is her subordinate. Billy asks Victoria about her bid for Newman Media. Now that Billy's changed, he advises Victoria how much better life is without revenge. He tells Victoria her biggest triumph was when she sold Newman Media to ChancComm because she was free from Victor's control. Billy warns Victoria that she will owe Victor and he will certainly extract payment.

Mariah and Tessa are at a table talking about Devon's new agreement for Dominic. Mariah admits she's feeling a bit jealous, but she also knows she's not Dominic's biological mother, which makes it different.

The Ranch: Adam tells Victor he doesn't like being kept out of the loop and wants to know what a sale means for his future. Victor explains they would work better as one media organization rather than compete against one another. He says he's disappointed in Adam for not seeing through Billy's ploy. Adam outlines his performance and thinks he's being punished. Adam accuses Victor of hiding more information from him and Victor agrees he is.

Casa di Hamilton: Lily drops in and is thrilled to hear the news about Dominic. He fills her in on all the details.

Casa di Chancellor: Abby's concerned that Chance is still having nightmares. She was hoping their new agreement would take pressure off Chance. Chance says it's still early, but admits it does help.

Cricket stops by with the new legal document. She advises them to wait and read it through before signing off since she and Amanda can make changes. But wait, Devon has one more request. Devon wants to have an overnight with Dominic as soon as possible. Chance agrees, maybe a little too quickly.

Later, Devon and Amanda come by to scoop up Dominic. Devon calls himself daddy when chatting with the wee lad, which shakes Abby. When they leave, Abby rushes into Chance's arms.

Newman-Locke: Ashland comes in and Victoria tells him that Billy is aware of their move for Newman Media. The duo deduce that Victor has ulterior motives. Nikki is happy that Victor will accept a bid for Newman Media, but wasn't aware that Adam has to stay on as CEO. They worry about Adam's reaction when he finds out about the deal.

Newman Media: Sally comes in to blab that Chelsea and Chloe signed a lease on a new location. Adam is okay with the move if it helps to get Chelsea out of his orbit sooner. Adam tells her in confidence about the sale to Victoria. Sally advises Adam to go for it solely based on Victor's inability to side with one child over the other. She rationalizes that he will have a turn at the helm when Victoria falls out of favor with Victor. Adam thanks her for her support.

Chancellor Industries: Billy tells Lily about a new deal and she agrees with him that it's a good move. He then fills her in on his conversation with Victoria.

The Good:

-The brewing war at Newman. Someone's gonna get burned!

-Nikki's presence at Newman-Locke. A story would be great, but seeing her as a part of the company with solid concerns and opinions is nice.

The Bad:

-After all these years and endless games, it's a wonder that any Newman family member wants to work for any Newman family business.

-Devon didn't waste any time in claiming his daddy rights did he?

What was your good and bad for today? We want to hear from YOU!

