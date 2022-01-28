CBS Game Shows Continue to Thrive in Post-Pandemic Nielsens

CBS game shows have continued to go from strength to strength in the ratings. Soap Opera Network is reporting that both The Price is Right and Let's Make a Deal scored big for the Tiffany Network for the week of Jan. 17-21.

For the fourth week in a row, the second half-hour of The Price is Right raked in more than five million viewers. Its 5.289 million watchers was a new season high for total viewers, up 228,000 viewers week to week and 456,000 viewers from this same week last year. The first half-hour also reached a new season high, up 268,000 viewers week to week and 380,000 viewers from this same week last year.

The first half-hour of Let's Make a Deal raked in its biggest audience since the week of May 25-29, 2020. For a few weeks now, the second half-hour of Let's Make a Deal has beaten out The Bold and the Beautiful to rank fourth across daytime broadcasts. This portion of the game show garnered 165,000 more viewers and finished ahead of The Young and the Restless in the available stats for Women 18-49.

B&B is still going strong; its 3.279 million viewers bring it closer to sister soap The Young and the Restless, which averaged 3.672 million viewers and also gained 385,000 viewers. The Talk got its biggest audience, 1.623 million, since Feb. 8-12, 2021, which was a short week due to preemption for the second impeachment of Donald Trump. The talk show gained 59,000 viewers week to week and 113,000 viewers over this week last year.

General Hospital and GMA3: What You Need to Know both saw losses in total viewers. GH averaged 2.184 million viewers but managed to bump up its audience by 169,000 over this week last year. The View fell 641,000 viewers from this week last year, when interest in the show's coverage of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and the impeachment coverage was high. GMA3's viewers tumbled by 24,000 over this time last year.

Both GH and B&B received an 0.57 rating in Women 25-54, tying them at sixth place. Days of Our Lives is also blossoming, attracting its largest overall audience since the week of Feb. 15-19 and achieving an eleven-month high.

RELATED: Days of Our Lives Pulls Biggest Audience in 11 Month

Both GH and B&B received an 0.57 rating in Women 25-54, tying them at sixth place. DAYS ranked twelfth in that category, but its rating in that demo has improved to a 0.42. Stats for the third hour of Today and Today with Hoda and Jenna were not available at press time.