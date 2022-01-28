Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Pulls Biggest Audience in 11 Months

DAYSJrDevil

Johnny (Carson Boatman) as JoDevil (JRDevil, as I call him) is bringing in the viewers for Days of our Lives. The soap nabbed its largest audience in eleven months! 

During the week of Jan. 17-22, viewers watched as the Devil continued to possess Johnny and run amuck in Salem by sandbagging dad EJ's (Dan Feuerriegel) trial, the aftermath of Chanel's (Raven Bowens) hookup with Allie (Lindsay Arnold), Craig (Kevin Spirtas) and Nancy's (Patrika Darbo) return to town, and Abigail (Marci Miller) hot on Kristen's (Stacy Haiduk) trail with Sarah's (Linsey Godfrey) kidnapping.

The sole NBC sudser netted its largest overall audience during the week of Jan. 17-22, pulled in 1.909 million viewers, and gained 119,000 viewers week to week to week and was up +114,000 viewers overall from the same week in 2021, according to SoapOperaNetwork.comDAYS also bested ABC's GMA3: What You Need to Know in overall viewers.

