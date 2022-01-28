Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Moves Content From App to YouTube

Wave goodbye to the DOOL App. Days of Our Lives is moving the app onto YouTube. The show's official Twitter page announced on Thursday they are relocating their content.

Now fans can go online to access all the behind-the-scenes content, interviews, and more. DAYS star Eric Martsolf (Brady) told fans via the app they can see not only new content, but the previous clips, teasers, and never before seen videos that were featured on the app.

