WATCH: Drew Barrymore Weighs in on Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Engagement Ring (VIDEO)

Drew Barrymore, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox The Drew Barrymore Show, Steven Bergman Photography

Add Drew Barrymore to the list of people discussing the engagement ring actress Megan Fox received from her betrothed-to-be rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

On Thursday's episode of Barrymore's self-titled talker, Barrymore and show regular Ross Matthews discussed the engagement of the two, and the ring Kelly gave Fox. Apparently MGK designed it to have "thorns" and told Vogue if fiancée tried to remove it:

The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…

While some have criticized the pair for their shenanigans, Barrymore is being a bit more zen. She told Matthews:

That feels very in keeping with them. A little bit of torture, a little bit of mm-mm. What’s this couple gonna do next, Rossy? I’m here for this.

