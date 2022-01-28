WATCH: The Real's Jeannie Mai Reveals Baby's Sex (VIDEO)

Steven Bergman Photography

Jeannie Mai announced the sex of her newborn child on The Real. After previously sharing that the baby's name is Monaco, Mai dished that her firstborn with rapper Jeezy is a little girl!

Mai told her co-hosts:

I can't explain to you how many visions jumped into my head this moment I put that little girl into my hands. I thought about my relationship with Mama Mai. That already, I can't wait to have that bond with Monaco.

She added:

I also thought about all the things that I didn't learn as a little girl, that I can't wait to teach my daughter now. There's just so many reasons why raising a little girl is such an honor to me. I would have been happy with anything, but to have Monaco, I can't tell you, I feel chosen. It's emotional, and I can't wait to raise a really strong, loving, empathetic, humorous, fashionable, fly, little girl.

Watch Jeannie share the news below.