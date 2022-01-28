Skip to main content

Meredith Vieira, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and Star Jones to Guest Co-Host The View in February

In February, The View will further celebrate its 25th anniversary by welcoming back familiar faces. People reports that Meredith Vieira, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and Star Jones will all make appearances on the ABC chatfest once again.

Each woman will appear on a different date throughout the month. Jones will appear on Monday, Feb. 4. The other dates have not yet been announced.

Vieira and Jones were both original cast members, starting with The View when it debuted in August 1997, sticking around until Season 9 in 2006. Hasselbeck co-hosted during Season 7 through 16, from 2003 to 2013.

