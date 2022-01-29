Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy Enlists Charlie to Help Take Down Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of January 31-February 4, 2022
Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wants to go through security tapes to prove Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) “cheated” on Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Grace (Cassandra Creech) catches Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Paris (Diamond White) smooching.

Taylor (Krista Allen) spills Brooke’s tea all over Ridge.

Hypocritically, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is concerned that SHE will manipulate Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Hope (Annika Noelle) keeps Brooke close for fear she will hop back off the wagon.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) leans on Deacon (Sean Kanan) for the truth about New Year’s Eve.

Steffy asks Charlie’s (Dick Christie) help in retrieving the security footage.

Steffy goes IN on Brooke.

Ridge and Taylor grow closer.

Ridge confronts Deacon.

Grace has words with Carter and threatens to blackmail him. 

Down the road…

Grace works overtime to keep Carter from getting closer to Paris. 

Liam (Scott Clifton) supports Hope through her Brooke drama. 

Brooke confides in Eric (John McCook). 

Eric and Quinn (Rena Sofer) mend their marriage. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

