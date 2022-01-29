Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of January 31-February 4, 2022

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

The truth about TR (William Christian) didn't stay quiet for long. The Salem newcomer runs into Lani (Sal Stowers) and tells her he's her father. Lani bucks up and sets him straight.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) is tripping on Cloud 9 and makes plans to ask Allie (Lindsay Arnold) to marry him. Which direction will the young Horton swing? Speaking of proposals, Gwen (Emily O'Brien) has an answer for shirtless Xander (Paul Telfer), which is bound to cause him some confusion.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Xander Realizes a Harsh Truth About Gwen's Latest Lie

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) talks to Allie about Rafe's (Galen Gering) legal problems.

Somewhere on a deserted island, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) vows to return home, while Abigail (Marci Miller) fears the worst about the other inhabitants.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) tells Craig (Kevin Spirtas) he needs to come out Nancy (Patrika Darbo). No doubt it will go as badly as he fears.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!