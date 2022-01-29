Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of January 31-February 4, 2022

Carson Boatman

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Craig (Kevin Spirtas) tells Nancy he has been lying to himself for years, but was never unfaithful…until now.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) unintentionally clues TR (William Christian) in that Lani (Sal Stowers) could be his daughter.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) confides in Allie (Lindsay Arnold) about her suspicions about Ava (Tamara Braun).

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is thrown by Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) visit.

Nancy (Patrika Darbo) is devastated.

Abigail (Marci Miller) is surprised to learn she is not alone.

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Johnny make plans.

Johnny takes the opportunity to slowly turn Gabi against Jake (Brandon Barash).

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) are in a pickle.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) throws TR out of Lani’s house.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) finds himself bunking with Clyde (James Read) in Statesville.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) has a big gift for Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Tripp (Lucas Adams) confides in Roman (Josh Taylor).

Down the road…

Abigail realizes she is stranded on an island with Steve and Kayla…and the real Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Ben and Ciara sense the Devil has not actually vacated Salem.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) grow closer, but is it friendship or romance?

Lani tentatively gets to know TR… as Eli (Lamon Archey) keeps a close eye on the situation.

Melinda (Tina Huang) focuses her attention on convicting Rafe (Galen Gering).

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Tony (Thaao Penghlis) work together to find Abigail.

JoDevil causes chaos when Tripp proposes to Allie.

Nicole and Ava are headed for a showdown.

Craig invites Chloe to meet his boyfriend.

Clyde and EJ have more than enough time to work out their long standing issues.

Xander and Gwen get engaged just as several Salemites get close to finding the real, actual, not a masked alternative, Sarah Horton.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!