The Edge of Night's Donald May Dead at 94

Donald May

Soap vet Donald May, 94, passed away in his hometown of Chicago on January 28, according to Soap Hub.

Though he had many roles, soap fans most recognize him as Adam Drake, the DA extraordinaire who was kept busy by the many criminals inhabiting Monticello on The Edge of Night. In addition to Edge, May also appeared on ABC's One Live to Live, All My Children, and NBC's Texas as Grant Wheeler. On Texas, May met his second and current wife, Carla Borelli May (ex-Reena, Texas).

May starred in several non-soap shows including The West Point Story, Colt .45, 77 Sunset Strip, and LA Law. He is survived by his wife and two sons, Christopher and Douglas.