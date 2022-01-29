General Hospital Spoilers for the week of January 31-February 4, 2022

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Ned (Wally Kurth) and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) recommit in a vow renewal.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) hopes she can be forgiven.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) decides to keep Esme (Avery Pohl) close whilst investigating his suspicions.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) needs Spinelli’s (Bradford Anderson) help.

Michael (Chad Duell) whisks Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) away to Paris.

Folks gather to wish Spencer luck on his impending stretch in prison.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) contemplates her future.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) receives a nasty surprise at Monica’s (Leslie Charleson) house.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Chase (Josh Swickard) bond.

Ava (Maura West) wonders why Trina (Sydney Mikayla) is already back at work.

Dante and Mac (John J. York) get ready to drive Peter (Wes Ramsey) back to Pentonville.

Austin (Roger Howarth) and Maxie have a sit down.

Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) has words with Marshall (Robert Gossett).

Laura (Genie Francis) goes IN on Victor (Charles Shaughnessy).

Down the road…

Peter gets more desperate to reunite with the wee baby Louise.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) continues to be a gigantic thorn in Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly’s (Laura Wright) reconciliation.

Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) family and friends question her growing friendship with Harmony (Inga Cadranel).

Austin and Maxie grow closer but will his involvement with Victor throw a wrench in their relationship?

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Finn (Michael Easton) investigate who is messing with them.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) puts two and two together but is it too late?

Ava and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) face major challenges to their relationship.

A series of events leads Terry (Cassandra James) to a possible love interest.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Portia (Brook Kerr) move forward with their relationship, but Marshall continues to be a pressing issue.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Brando (Johnny Wactor) discuss how or if to move forward.

Willow and Michael’s trip abroad leads to revelations.

Laura battles Victor to keep her family safe.

Epiphany (Sonya Eddy) looks towards the future.

Esme exacts her revenge.

Sam is torn between her future with Dante and her past with Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!