William Christian made a splash in Salem recently, debuting as dastardly TR Coates on Days of Our Lives. The ex-All My Children star, who rose to fame as Derek Frye, chatted with Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast about his new role.

He recalled:

When [co-executive producer] Albert [Alarr] pitched it, I said, 'This is an awesome character.' For daytime, it’s an awesome character; I mean, it’s the male equivalent of Susan Lucci, I mean, of Erica Kane or something like that. Well, maybe not as rich as that, but it’s a rich, juicy, male daytime character and I get to play a less-than-savory person, which only in my early days in plays and on Days of Our Lives have I gotten to play; maybe once in a primetime show but not usual.

What has it been like to work opposite Jackée Harry (Paulina)? Christian mused:

You're meeting somebody you don’t know. Me, I’m meeting somebody I used to watch on 227[...]She’s a big character; she plays big characters and I don’t, so...But I’ve also had a life in daytime television, so I know my way around the block a little bit. So there was a mix of that but you know she does her work and she’s on it and I do my work and we’re on it.

De to COVID regulations and Harry recovering from a knee operation, Christian noted the two were unable to chat or really bond. But the pair did get chances to run lines together. He added: