Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives' William Christian on Role: "It’s The Male Equivalent of Erica Kane"

days first impressions william christian as tr coates

William Christian made a splash in Salem recently, debuting as dastardly TR Coates on Days of Our Lives. The ex-All My Children star, who rose to fame as Derek Frye, chatted with Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast about his new role.

He recalled:

When [co-executive producer] Albert [Alarr] pitched it, I said, 'This is an awesome character.' For daytime, it’s an awesome character; I mean, it’s the male equivalent of Susan Lucci, I mean, of Erica Kane or something like that. Well, maybe not as rich as that, but it’s a rich, juicy, male daytime character and I get to play a less-than-savory person, which only in my early days in plays and on Days of Our Lives have I gotten to play; maybe once in a primetime show but not usual. 

Recommended Articles

What has it been like to work opposite Jackée Harry (Paulina)? Christian mused:

You're meeting somebody you don’t know. Me, I’m meeting somebody I used to watch on 227[...]She’s a big character; she plays big characters and I don’t, so...But I’ve also had a life in daytime television, so I know my way around the block a little bit. So there was a mix of that but you know she does her work and she’s on it and I do my work and we’re on it.

De to COVID regulations and Harry recovering from a knee operation, Christian noted the two were unable to chat or really bond. But the pair did get chances to run lines together. He added:

She's great. They love her there; they love her there. I could see why, too, you know? Because I've been watching the show since I've been cast and I could see, oh, yeah, she works really well with Sal [Stowers] and everybody on the show and yeah, so it's been fun. It's been a lot of fun.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

William Christian
Days of Our Lives

AMC Vet William Christian Joins Days of Our Lives

Jan 21, 2022
Comment
Emily O'Brien
Days of Our Lives

Emily O'Brien Dishes on Re-Joining Daytime with DAYS Role

Jun 26, 2020
Comment
Sal Stowers
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Sal Stowers Talks Lani's Maternity Twist

Sep 20, 2021
Comment
days spoilers- 3:19:2021
Days of Our Lives

Precious Way Dishes Joining DAYS as Chanel

Mar 29, 2021
Comment