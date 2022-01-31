Rebecca Herbst

Romances are put to the test on General Hospital this week. Will they be able to survive?



At General Hospital, Finn (Michael Easton) begs Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) to confide in him, but she refuses.

Over at the Quartermaine gatehouse, Carly (Laura Wright) tells Michael (Chad Duell) what Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) shared between them is still strong.

Meanwhile, at the main house, Sonny tells Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) he and Carly are going to get back together before she knows it.

Does Carly know this? Watch the promo below.

