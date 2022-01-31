Skip to main content

Hoda Kotb Announces End of Her Engagement to Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb and her fiancé Joel Schiffman have called it quits. Kotb released a statement on Today with Hoda & Jenna, where she explained she and Schiffman, who have been together for eight years and got engaged in 2019, will continue being co-parents to daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2. 

During the show on Monday, Kotb stated to the audience and co-host Jenna Bush Hager:

Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple. So we decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends.

The two got engaged in November 2019 during a tropical vacation but the wedding has been postponed due to the pandemic. Kotb explained the reason why she decided to address things was due to viewers noticing she wasn't wearing her engagement ring. She stated:

It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season.

