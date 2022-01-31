Lia Maiuri to Oversee Days of Our Lives PR and Talent Relations as New Corday Productions Director of Communications

Lia Maiuri, who headed up Days of Our Lives' publicity team at NBCU, has signed on as the new Director of Communications for Corday, which produces the soap. Deadline is reporting Maiuri will oversee talent relations and PR for the Salem-set sudser and any spin-offs or movies, such as Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

In this position, Maiuri will work closely with creator/executive producer Ken Corday, co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr, head writer Ron Carlivati, and co-producer and distributor Sony Pictures Television and NBC.

Corday stated:

Lia is a terrific addition for our team as she comes to us after her stellar work at NBC, which included her insightful publicity efforts for Days. Her transition from the network to our production has been seamless and we know we’re in good hands with someone so passionate about our show and its loyal audience.

Maiuri boarded NBCU as a press coordinator in 2016, eventually becoming a publicist before leaving in 2021. She also handled press campaigns for the likes of This is Us, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, The Voice, America's Got Talent, and more.