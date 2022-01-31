Gilles Toucas/CBS

Things aren't looking too good for The Bold and the Beautiful's Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and her personal life. The walls are starting to close in on her over the kiss and sleepover she shared with Deacon (Sean Kanan) on New Year's Eve. It seems little Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) just can't stop spilling the beans about seeing Grandma kissing Santa, AKA Deacon, and spills it right on to his dad Thomas (Matthew Atkinson)!

What's going to happen with Brooke? Lang gives a little preview to TV Insider and states:

Brooke doesn’t realize it’s all unraveling. As hard as she’s trying to keep it quiet and tell half-truths, she thinks she’s OK.

Unfortunately for Brooke, her pesky stepkids Thomas and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) want proof of what Douglas is saying and try to access Brooke's home security tapes! Will Brooke be able to stop Thomas and Steffy and what about Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) role in all of this? Is Brooke going to find out? Read what Lang has to say here.