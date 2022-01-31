The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Adam Gets a Warning From Victor

Noah: The prodigal son (Rory Gibson) oversteps.

Tessa/Mariah: The couple (Cait Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes) continues celebrating their engagements.

Sharon: The therapist (Joshua Morrow) gives Abby (Melissa Ordway) some sound advice.

Adam: The black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) gets a mandate from his father Victor (Eric Braeden).

Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) is taken off guard. Watch for Sally to get the last word.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags is becoming suspicious about his new son-in-law, Ashland (Richard Burgi). Look for Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to team up and grill Ash. Will Victor get what he's looking for?

Billy/Lily: The couple (Jason Thompson and Christel Khalil) continues to navigate the waters of their professional and personal relationships.

Michael: The legal ace (Christian LeBlanc) grills Nate (Sean Dominic).

February Sweeps

Victor/Nikki/Victoria/Ashland: The newest edition to the Newmans may think they accept him, but it isn't the case. Watch for Victor to wonder if Ashland's health is not what he's claiming to be and have Michael start digging into it. Nikki is okay with what Victor's doing because of her suspicions, but she's also worried if Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will become estranged from the family with Victor's latest move.

Michael/Lauren: The Fenmore heiress's (Tracey Bregman) fears about her hubby working with Victor are starting to become a reality.

Adam/Victoria/Sally: Newman Media's acquisition by Victoria has her as her baby brother's boss. Ashland and Victoria's plans for Adam could cause him to revert to his dark side. Meanwhile, look for Sally to be a good source for Adam to vent and take his mind off things.

Chelsea/Chloe: The two (Melissa Claire Egan and Elizabeth Hendrickson) find themselves in a rut with their careers and have to decide what they should do with their jobs.

Chance/Abby/Amanda/Devon: It's the new normal for the brooding billionaire (Bryton James) and the Newman-Abbott heiress raising Dominic. The two are learning to adjust to co-parenting when Dominic has a health crisis. Watch for Amanda to jump into action to help the situation. Meanwhile, Chance (Conner Floyd) continues to battle silently with PTSD.

Noah/Tessa/Mariah: As the lovebirds plan their big day, they are blissfully unaware of Noah's feelings for Tessa. Watch for Noah to make some dicey moves to cope, while his parents become troubled by what they see play out.

Jack/Phyllis: Old Smilin' (Courtney Hope) and Red (Michelle Stafford) are caught up in a new mystery and brought to places they weren't anticipating. Look for Jack's baby sis Traci (Beth Maitland) to help them and give them some pearls of wisdom.

Billy/Lily: The two are working to keep their relationship the same, even after the shakeup at ChancComm. Look for Billy to focus on a project as Lily settles in as Chancellor CEO and his lady love gets counsel from his mom Jill (Jess Walton).