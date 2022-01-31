Skip to main content

WATCH: Chad Duell Breaks His Silence on Break-Up With Courtney Hope: "It’s a Complicated Situation" (VIDEO)

Chad Duell, Courtney Hope

General Hospital's Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos) is opening up about the ending of his seven-week marriage to The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra). Duell appeared on co-star Maurice Benard's (Sonny Corinthos) State of Mind YouTube series, where he was asked about what led to the couple, who dated for five years, deciding to call it quits after the two got married in October. 

Duell stated:

Out of respect to her, I’m not going to delve too much into all this stuff. All I’ll say is she’s an amazing person, she’s an amazing woman, she’s an amazing dog mom. It’s a complicated situation, and it’s not what anybody thinks. I’m not going to get into detail, but it’s not what people think. 

RELATED: General Hospital's Chad Duell and The Young and The Restless Actress Courtney Hope Split Up

Duell further explained the demise of his and Hope's relationship isn't an acrimonious one and they are still on "good terms." The actor stated:

Recommended Articles

It wasn't anything terrible that happened like that no one did something terrible to someone else. We’re still on good terms. She’s an amazing person in so many ways. 

RELATED: General Hospital's Chad Duell and The Young and The Restless Actress Courtney Hope Get Hitched

Duell explained the split was a "mutual" decision on the ex-couple's part and they just "want the best for each other." The Daytime Emmy winner said:

It was just mutual, we didn’t actually sign anything. We weren’t really, like, you know, married or anything, really. It was amicable, kind of just that. And that’s all I can really say. We always want the best for each other.

Watch the interview below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Chad Duell and Courtney Hope small
General Hospital

GH's Chad Duell and Y&R Actress Courtney Hope Split Up

Dec 14, 2021
Comment
Chad Duell and Courtney Hope
Pop Confidential

Chad Duell and Courtney Hope Announce Engagement!

Feb 16, 2021
Comment
Courtney Hope
The Young and the Restless

WATCH: Courtney Hope Opens Up About Family Tragedy and Eating Disorders

May 17, 2021
Comment
Chad Duell and Courtney Hope
Soaps

GH's Chad Duell and Y&R Actress Courtney Hope Get Hitched

Oct 25, 2021
Comment