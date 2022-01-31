WATCH: Chad Duell Breaks His Silence on Break-Up With Courtney Hope: "It’s a Complicated Situation" (VIDEO)

Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos) is opening up about the ending of his seven-week marriage to The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra). Duell appeared on co-star Maurice Benard's (Sonny Corinthos) State of Mind YouTube series, where he was asked about what led to the couple, who dated for five years, deciding to call it quits after the two got married in October.

Duell stated:

Out of respect to her, I’m not going to delve too much into all this stuff. All I’ll say is she’s an amazing person, she’s an amazing woman, she’s an amazing dog mom. It’s a complicated situation, and it’s not what anybody thinks. I’m not going to get into detail, but it’s not what people think.

RELATED: General Hospital's Chad Duell and The Young and The Restless Actress Courtney Hope Split Up

Duell further explained the demise of his and Hope's relationship isn't an acrimonious one and they are still on "good terms." The actor stated:

It wasn't anything terrible that happened like that no one did something terrible to someone else. We’re still on good terms. She’s an amazing person in so many ways.

RELATED: General Hospital's Chad Duell and The Young and The Restless Actress Courtney Hope Get Hitched

Duell explained the split was a "mutual" decision on the ex-couple's part and they just "want the best for each other." The Daytime Emmy winner said:

It was just mutual, we didn’t actually sign anything. We weren’t really, like, you know, married or anything, really. It was amicable, kind of just that. And that’s all I can really say. We always want the best for each other.

Watch the interview below.