Skip to main content

WATCH: Scandal's Bellamy Young on Promised Land: "Game of Thrones on a Vineyard" (VIDEO)

Bellamy Young

The Sonoma-set soap Promised Land is going to be good, promises star Bellamy Young. The Scandal alum appeared on Good Morning America today to promote ABC's latest primetime sudser, and she shared some exciting details.

RELATED: WATCH: ABC Drops Trailer For Wine Soap Promised Land (VIDEO)

She said:

Promised Land is the epic immigration story; this family is finding their own way towards the American dream and we’re all going along with them. 

Recommended Articles

Young added:

I like to say it's like Game of Thrones on a vineyard.

Discussing representation, Young explained:

I know it’s fundamental. Matt Lopez, our wonderful creator, he wanted to do something both Steinbeckian, sort of East of Eden, but also pretty much Dallas; he was a big J.R. fan back in the day. But he wanted to tell a story that was authentically Latinx. So on screen, in the writers' room and our production office and our crew, it’s a very authentic, Latinx-led endeavor because you want to tell it from the inside out.

Watch the interview below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Promised Land Small
Pop Confidential

WATCH: ABC Drops Trailer For Wine Soap Promised Land (VIDEO)

Jan 13, 2022
Comment
Screen Shot 2020-07-18 at 3.46.12 PM
Pop Confidential

WATCH: Kerry Washington Pays Homage to Diahann Carroll...with the Help of Bellamy Young

Jul 20, 2020
Comment
Screen Shot 2020-07-23 at 2.25.40 PM
Pop Confidential

Get Your White Hats Ready: Scandal Cast Reunites Next Week!

Jul 23, 2020
Comment
Scandal
Pop Confidential

Scandal Recap: "The State of the Union"

Mar 17, 2015
Comment