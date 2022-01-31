WATCH: Scandal's Bellamy Young on Promised Land: "Game of Thrones on a Vineyard" (VIDEO)

Steven Bergman Photography

The Sonoma-set soap Promised Land is going to be good, promises star Bellamy Young. The Scandal alum appeared on Good Morning America today to promote ABC's latest primetime sudser, and she shared some exciting details.

RELATED: WATCH: ABC Drops Trailer For Wine Soap Promised Land (VIDEO)

She said:

Promised Land is the epic immigration story; this family is finding their own way towards the American dream and we’re all going along with them.

Young added:

I like to say it's like Game of Thrones on a vineyard.

Discussing representation, Young explained:

I know it’s fundamental. Matt Lopez, our wonderful creator, he wanted to do something both Steinbeckian, sort of East of Eden, but also pretty much Dallas; he was a big J.R. fan back in the day. But he wanted to tell a story that was authentically Latinx. So on screen, in the writers' room and our production office and our crew, it’s a very authentic, Latinx-led endeavor because you want to tell it from the inside out.

Watch the interview below.