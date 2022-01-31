Whoopi Goldberg Under Fire For Saying The Holocaust Wasn't About Race on The View

ABC/Robert Ascroft

Whoopi Goldberg has landed in some hot water when she and The View co-hosts discussed the Holocaust on Monday's show. During the show's "Hot Topics" segment the women talked about the Pulitzer-winning graphic novel "Maus" being banned by a Tennessee school board. The novel centers around the Holocaust and is being banned, according to the school board, due to profanity and nudity.

The panel agreed the reason was silly due to the subject matter of the book, with Joy Behar wondering out loud if the excuse given was just a ruse and thought it was to "throw you off from the fact that history that makes white people look bad.”

Continuing the discussion of book being pulled by the school board, the women all agreed the push by conservatives to ban critical race theory (which is actually taught in LAW SCHOOL), is causing children to be unprepared for when they enter the real world. Goldberg argued:

If you’re going to do this, let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!

While Behar remarked Nazis thought of Jews as "a different race," when Behar asked what the Holocaust was about, Goldberg remarked:

It’s about man’s inhumanity to man. That’s what it’s about.

Co-host Ana Navarro explained "it was “about white supremacy,” and the Holocaust was about "going after Jews and Gypsies.” Goldberg claimed “these are two white groups of people,” with Sara Haines piping up to say Nazis didn't consider Jews as white with Behar saying how Nazis also attacked Blacks. Goldberg exclaimed:

But you’re missing the point! You’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. That’s the problem. It doesn’t matter if you are Black or white because Black, white, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other. So is it—if you are uncomfortable if you hear about Maus,' should you be worried—should your child say, ‘Oh my God, I wonder if that's me?’ No. That’s not what they’re going to say. They’re going to say, ‘I don’t want to be like that.’

Watch the exchange below.