On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Newman Media/Newman Ranch: At Adam's office, Victoria tells Adam that Newman-Locke is buying Newman Media. Victoria taunts Adam that she's in charge. She keeps needling him and he kicks her out.

At the ranch, Victor tells Adam that business is business and doesn't know why Adam is so worked up about the sale. Victor bluntly informs Adam he can stay on and head Newman Media or quit, but the business will be sold to Newman-Locke.

Adam returns to the office and tells Chelsea and Sally that Victor has sold their business behind his back. Chelsea questions whether Sally and Adam had an inkling it would happen since they don't seem surprised enough. After Chelsea leaves, Sally tells Adam to stand up to Victoria and run Newman Media the way he wants.

Crimson Lights: Ashland tells Nate he's ready to take on the next business fight that comes along. Nate talks about being an administrator versus a clinician. Ashland wants Nate to lead the expansion of Ask MD Now. When Victoria shows up, she's not happy with Ashland for going behind her back with a job offer. Then, she fills him in on what happened with Adam and assures Ashland that her brother will quit

Faith and Sharon discuss colleges to apply to. She wants to visit her top choices and Sharon agrees. When Sharon takes a call, Faith tells Rey that some schools are in Europe, but she doesn't have to say anything about them right away.

Casa di Chancellor: Abby thinks Chance should consider talking to a professional. Chance thinks he just has to stay busy and says he wants to go back to work.

Abby turns to Sharon and tells her that Chance is resisting talking to a therapist. Abby explains what's been going on with him. Sharon thinks he should be there to talk about it since he has to want help.

Society: Sally confronts Chelsea about being cut out of her interviews. Chelsea wonders why that's a problem. Sally explains her questions added context to the interviews. Chelsea snarks at Sally that it wasn't a self-promotion tour.

Chance runs into Chelsea and brags he finally has photos of Dominic. Chelsea's surprised when Chance tells her that Devon is sharing custody. Chelsea talks about Johnny, and admits it's a complicated situation.

Chance asks Rey about returning to work. He explains he has to get back to normal and that includes work. Rey questions about his time in Spain and wonders if he's really ready. Later, Rey and Sharon talk about their mutual conversations.

Random Thoughts:

-Victor's still a bastard ain't he? Damn he screwed over Adam!

-Victoria may learn that Ashland is more of a problem than Adam.

-Sally and Adam really work well together. Adam easing up on anger and revenge, while amping up the hurt, makes him way easier to watch.

-Is Chance having second thoughts about letting Devon ride on the daddy ship?

