Skip to main content

Alison Sweeney's Instagram Story Reveals She’s Back Filming at Days of Our Lives

Alison Sweeney

Alison Sweeney

The last we saw Sami (Alison Sweeney), she ditched EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) for Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and headed out of Salem. Little does she know, she ran off with the man who engineered her kidnapping. Have no fear, Sami's on the road home and no doubt, more trouble will follow. EJ may be ticking off the days of a 10 year sentence in Statesville, but others on the outside know he's innocent.

Sweeney posted a behind-the-scenes story on her Instagram account. Check out her post below with costar Arianne Zucker (Nicole)!

alison sweeney instagram story01

Recommended Articles

alison sweeney instagram story02

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Alison Sweeney
Days of Our Lives

Alison Sweeney Back to Days of Our Lives

Dec 6, 2019
Comment
Alison Sweeney
Days of Our Lives

Alison Sweeney Returns to DAYS

Apr 18, 2017
Comment
Alison Sweeney
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Alison Sweeney Will Start Airing Next Week!

Jul 10, 2020
Comment
Alison Sweeney
Days of Our Lives

Alison Sweeney Wraps at DAYS

Aug 9, 2021
Comment