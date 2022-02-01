Alison Sweeney Steven Bergman Photography

The last we saw Sami (Alison Sweeney), she ditched EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) for Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and headed out of Salem. Little does she know, she ran off with the man who engineered her kidnapping. Have no fear, Sami's on the road home and no doubt, more trouble will follow. EJ may be ticking off the days of a 10 year sentence in Statesville, but others on the outside know he's innocent.

Sweeney posted a behind-the-scenes story on her Instagram account. Check out her post below with costar Arianne Zucker (Nicole)!