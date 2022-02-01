BET+ Greenlights Y&R Alum Christian Keyes-Created All the Queen’s Men Season 2 Starring Eva Marcille

BET+ has given the go ahead for male exotic dancer drama series All the Queen’s Men to receive a season two. The Tyler Perry Studio series, created by former The Young and the Restless actor Christian Keyes (ex-Ripley Turner), also stars former Genoa City resident Eva Marcille (ex-Tyra Hamilton). It is currently in production, Deadline is reporting, and is gearing up to premiere later this year.

Based on Keyes' book "Ladies Night," the series centers on cutthroat nightclub owner Marilyn “Madam” DeVille (Marcille) who runs a successful male exotic dancer nightclub and is the boss in the lucrative industry. She keeps herself surrounded by trusted employees who are all dedicated to making sure Madam and her business are a success. As Madam expands her empire, she learns quickly more money means more problems and the more power you have means more headaches.