Dylan Dreyer Exits Weekend Today

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer bid goodbye to her gig at Weekend Today after 10 years. According to Deadline, Dreyer made the announcement on Saturday that she's leaving to spend more time with her family. She will however, continue with the 3rd Hour of Today on weekdays.

Dreyer has three sons with her husband Brian Fichera, aged 5, 2, and four months. Dreyer stated:

These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can. That’s really all I’m going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three.

Her coworkers honored her with a video montage, which can be watched here:

