On today's General Hospital recap: You are cordially invited to the renewal of wedding vows of Olivia Falconeri and Edward "Ned" Quartermaine. Regular Leo is back (again, why bother paying another actor for a scene that didn't need Leo in it yesterday?) and ready for Ned and Olivia's renewal ceremony.

Carly tells Drew that she's worried about Sonny and their issues mucking up Olivia and Ned's day. Drew tells Carly about the fight with Sonny at The Savoy and how he was acting erratic. Drew says Sonny was trying to buy out the club for the night.

Olivia's happy to see Sonny, but worries that he'll be upset by her happy day. Sonny claims he and Carly will be back together in no time.

Laura's there to officiate the ceremony and checks in with Sonny. He promises her that things are getting better.

Sonny and Carly have a brief but awkward conversation. Michael checks in and Sonny promises everything is fine.

Dante and Chase make small talk about work. Talk turns to Sam and Dante admits that things have slowed down with her since Drew returned.

Tracy tells Laura she's returning home tonight and bringing the Ice Princess with her.

Maxie tells Brook Lynn that Austin remembered hearing them talk the night Louise was born. She mentions the kiss and is worried that Austin will ruin things. Brook Lynn questions whether Maxie is interested in Austin, but Maxie's concerned because she's always lying to him.

Maxie thanks Tracy for keeping their secret.

Elsewhere, Austin asks Britt's advice on the kiss from Maxie and explains what happened in Pautauk. He mentions his memory being messed up and Britt points out it was a traumatic night. Austin brings up the vow renewal and Britt tells him he should go. Austin heads over to the mansion as Brad arrives.

Britt tells Brad that Peter is heading back to Pentonville. She asks if Aunt Selina plans on trying to kill him again, but Brad has no idea. Britt admits she doesn't care if Peter dies, she she just wants him out of her hospital.

Willow asks Harmony about her birth certificate. She explains she needs it to renew her passport and can't find it online. Harmony promises to find her copy and get it to Willow right away. Harmony looks worried.

Kristina pays Alexis a visit and spots the gift that Harmony gave her. Alexis promises that her friendship with Harmony is done, but Kristina says it wasn't Sam's place to speak for her. Alexis asks about Kristina's feelings regarding Harmony. Kristina admits seeing Harmony reminds her of a bad time when she was naive and dumb. Kristina knows Harmony was also a victim, but she's still bothered. Alexis explains how helpful Harmony was while she was in prison. Kristina gives her blessing for Alexis to be friends with Harmony. Harmony shows up to talk to Alexis about Willow.

The renewal ceremony begins with Laura officiating. Olivia and Ned exchange their vows, and promise to love each other and raise Leo together. The two share a kiss. Monica congratulates Ned. Maxie tells Austin she's surprised he came and he admits he wants to know some of his family. Austin also wants to know what the kiss meant to Maxie. Dante congratulates Olivia

Sonny's cryptic with Ned before he leaves, which causes Olivia to question Ned. Ned says Sonny is planning something big for Carly, so Olivia warns Carly. Carly takes Sonny aside to talk about his big plans.

Authorities arrive to place Tracy under arrest for felony fraud and trafficking counterfeit goods. The agent says she counterfeited the Ice Princess.



Check back each weekday for the latest General Hospital recap!