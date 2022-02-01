Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Tanner Novlan Guest on Bold Live Friday

Gilles Toucas/CBS/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.

The Bold and the Beautiful is about to have some "Sinn" coming to Bold Live. Actors Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester) and Tanner Novlan (Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan) will join host and B&B's supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk on the YouTube series, where fans can ask the two their questions live.

Find out about the latest scheme Steffy is up to or what Finn thinks about his wife's feud with his birth mama, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), by joining the pair this Friday at 7 PM EST.