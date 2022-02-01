Skip to main content

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Tanner Novlan Guest on Bold Live Friday

Tanner Novlan Jacqueline

The Bold and the Beautiful is about to have some "Sinn" coming to Bold Live. Actors Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester) and Tanner Novlan (Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan) will join host and B&B's supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk on the YouTube series, where fans can ask the two their questions live.

Find out about the latest scheme Steffy is up to or what Finn thinks about his wife's feud with his birth mama, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), by joining the pair this Friday at 7 PM EST.

