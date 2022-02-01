Loni Love Claims Erika Jayne Told Her More Black People Believe Her About Embezzlement Drama Than White People

Steven Bergman Photography

Over on The Real, the ladies chatted about the latest headlines, including Erika Girardi (AKA Erika Jayne)'s ongoing legal battles. They discussed developments in the embezzlement drama facing Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais' The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, and her estranged husband Tom Girardi. Now, Erika Jayne might have to surrender $750,000 in diamonds that a bankruptcy trustee alleged Tom bought with money in a client trust account.

Loni Love recalled when she and Adrienne Houghton attended Beauvais' birthday party and Girardi approached them. Love said of her reaction to Girardi:

I was like, first of all, I'm on camera, and you're coming over here like, 'You know the people that believe me the most?'

Houghton recalled that Girardi then pointed at her own skin. She stated that Girardi told her that the people who support her "are not this," meaning white. She added:

She was like, those are the people that are against me and those that are riding with me look like us.

Love added:

I was trying to walk away. She kept following me, talking, and I was like, 'Where's Garcelle?'

Watch the segment below.