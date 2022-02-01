Susan Lucci to Women: "Give Yourself Permission to Take Care of Yourself"

Susan Lucci Steven Bergman Photography

Daytime diva Susan Lucci is working with the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women campaign to remind women to find the time to take care of themselves. Lucci is a strong proponent of women being their own health advocates, according to People.

In 2018, Lucci downplayed "milder symptoms" which progressed enough to prompt a visit to the emergency room. It turned out that Lucci needed an emergency procedure that saved her life.

We get busy, and we are not even on the to-do list. I've had the opportunity to say to women, give yourself permission to take care of yourself. You are the caretaker for everyone around you, and if you're not well, they're not going to get taken care of either. So be guilt-free, put yourself on that to-do list. Your wellbeing is great for you, and it's great for everyone you love, who loves you.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women. Lucci's message previews February's American Heart Month.