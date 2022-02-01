WATCH: Nick Cannon Announces Upcoming Eighth Child on Daytime Talk Show (VIDEO)

And baby makes eight for Nick Cannon. Cannon announced on his self-titled talk show on Monday he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting their first child together, which is his eighth. During the show's "Photo of the Day" segment, Cannon revealed a picture of himself and Tiesi at a gender reveal party where they celebrated their new bundle of joy on the way.

Cannon told his audience:

As everyone knows, I have a lot of children and I love them all dearly, sincerely. Every single one of my children are just as special as the other.

RELATED: Talk Show Host Nick Cannon Reveals His Five-Month-Old Baby Dead From Brain Cancer

In December, Cannon lost his youngest child, Zen, who died at five months old from brain cancer. He revealed he knew of Tiesi's pregnancy prior to his son's death and delayed making the announcement. Cannon stated:

So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?' No one, we didn't expect Zen to pass away ... All of the news was so unexpected.

Cannon stated he wanted to respect Zen's mom Alyssa Scott and explained how Tiesi held off on the announcement to respect her as she grieved her son's passing. According to Cannon:

I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media. She's a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well.

Watch Cannon's announcement below.