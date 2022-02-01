Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Claiming Holocaust Wasn't About Race

ABC/Jenny Anderson

Whoopi Goldberg has issued an apology for her remarks regarding the Holocaust. On Monday's episode of The View, the moderator stated the Holocaust wasn't about race when she and the panelists were discussing a Tennessee school board's decision to ban Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel "Maus" from classrooms. The book by Art Spiegelman is about the Holocaust and was removed by the school board due to inappropriate language and nudity.

Goldberg received backlash from viewers and from some Jewish leaders for saying:

Let’s be truthful about it because Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.

Goldberg took to Twitter and apologized and tweeted: