The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for February 1, 2022

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Malibu: Thomas tells Steffy he doesn't think Douglas is imagining what he saw. Thomas believes everything Douglas told him, but Steffy needs to hear everything, because it could change everything. She reminds her brother the Logans always hide the truth.

The Back Shack: Hope assure her mother for the millionth time that everything will be okay. After all, Deacon loves Brooke and would never betray her. In addition, not that many people know she was drunk-kissing Deacon.

Il Giardino: Deacon is irritated (as he should be) and starts feeling himself. He taunts Ridge that Brooke could never feel anything about a guy like him (stop Deacon stop!). Ridge thinks he's delusional, but Deacon calls him a bully.

Forrester CEO office: Katie is trying to pimp Zende out for public speaking, but he's so distracted by p***y, he just can't focus. Enter Paris. Katie thinks his distraction is about her. After Paris leaves, Zende confesses to Katie his distraction's about her.

Other Forrester office: Grace is railing on Carter and wants to know how long he's had a thing for Paris. Grace yells that she saw Carter kissing her daughter and won't let this continue. Carter tries to defend himself, but to no avail.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Thomas Learns The Truth About Brooke From Douglas

Random Thoughts:

-Oh my...Grace comes into town to pimp Paris out for marriage? Unbelievable!

-The stuffed rabbit is named Peanut Butter...awww how cute!

-Today's working title...Everyone says everything they all said in January.

-Grace talking about the sanctity of marriage...didn't yo man steal a baby and wasn't your daughter a stalker?

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU!

Watch the video below and check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!