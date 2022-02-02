Steven Bermgan Photography

General Hospital fans, rejoice! Former Port Charles resident Tyler Christopher (ex-Nikolas) makes his return in the new sci-fi thriller Moon Crash, out now. Elsewhere, As the World Turns alum and The Book of Boba Fett star Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) will grace CBS' hit comedy Young Sheldon, while Guiding Light-turned-White Lotus actor Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus) has signed on to Season 2 of AppleTV+'s Physical.

As The World Turns

Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) will guest star on Young Sheldon as Dr. Carol Lee, director of experimental cosmology at East Texas Tech University; her episode will air Feb. 24 at 8 PM EST on CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful

Kim Matula (ex-Hope) will guest star on The Resident as Scarlett Wexler in the episode "Viral," airing Feb. 15 at 8 PM EST on FOX

Days of Our Lives

Gilles Marini (ex-Ted) will star in the crime thriller Deadly Games, now in production in Mexico, following four female influencers asked to an island by a cryptocurrency mogul to compete in a million-dollar competition

General Hospital

Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny) is set to make his feature directorial debut/star in the thriller American Trash, currently in production in Los Angeles

Guiding Light

Brittany Snow (ex-Susan) will star in the holiday comedy Christmas with the Campbells, helmed by Vince Vaughn 's Wild West Picture Show; it will make its simultaneous theater and AMC+ bows this fall

Loving

Elizabeth Mitchell (ex-Dinah Lee) will reprise the role of Carol, AKA Mrs. Claus, in the Paramount+ limited series e The Santa Clause (w/t)

One Life to Live

Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy) will headline Collide, a noir-ish thriller with three storylines; it recently concluded production

The Young and the Restless