Bounce Renews Saints & Sinners For Sixth and Final Season

Bounce

Bounce announced today it has renewed the drama Saints & Sinners for a sixth season, the show's last, according to Deadline. Its eight-episode final season will kick off at 8 PM EST on Sunday, April 3; the rest of the seven episodes will air weekly thereafter.

With a big Southern church as its backdrop, Saints & Sinners follows people pursuing affairs and engaging in deception, avarice, and even murder. The show stars Vanessa Bell Calloway and Clifton Powell, with its cast rounded out by Tray Chaney, Christian Keyes, Karlie Redd, Jasmine Burke, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Dawn Halfkenny, Ashani Roberts, Donna Biscoe, and Kaye Singleton.

David Hudson, a series EP and head of original programming for Bounce, stated:

Saints & Sinners has been a breakthrough success, attracting a huge and loyal fanbase and taking them on a rollercoaster ride every season and was the No. 1 most-watched program on television, beating such shows as The $100,000 Pyramid on ABC, What Just Happened? (Fox), Instinct (CBS) and Big Little Lies (HBO), in the delivery of African Americans 18-49 and 25-54 Sunday night between 9-10 p.m.

Get a sneak peek of the drama to come in Season 6 below.

Fans can catch up on the first five seasons on Bounce’s SVOD platform Brown Sugar; episodes from the final season will be added each Monday after they premiere on Bounce.