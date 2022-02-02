Check Out Daytime Broadcast Ratings For Week of January 24-28

Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang

Soap Opera Network has posted the ratings for the week of January 24-28, 2022 and these numbers are not quite as exciting as those from the prior week. Let’s get into it…

In daytime dramas, The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital posted the most stable numbers with both shows only suffering minor losses in all key demos. However, both sudsers maintained their total households and demonstrated slight gains for the year to date numbers.

The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives both experienced slight losses in all key demos and total households from week to week and year to year. The numbers for DAYS were particularly noticeable as last week the NBC drama experienced a spike in total households.

The remainder of daytime also experienced slight losses from week to week. The standouts were The Price is Right and The View. TPIR, despite weekly losses, maintained their total households year to year, while The View received a gut punch from the viewers with year to year losses of over 600,000 viewers.

What were your favorite shows last week? Do the ratings for the week reflect your thoughts about daytime last week?

We want to hear from YOU! Check out the article and sound off in the comments!