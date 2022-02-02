Skip to main content

Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1031: I Want Half!

DC

DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential Podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines. 

Little Douglas keeps spilling Brooke's secrets on The Bold and the Beautiful

T.R. shakes up things in Salem for Johnny and Paulina on Days of Our Lives. Abigail ends up on a DiMera island with Kristen. Nancy and Craig's marriage is on the rocks. 

Maxie's secret is getting out on General Hospital. Victor figured it out and told Peter. Valentine was figuring it out before Victor intercepted him. Esme drugs Trina at the cabin. Why were Cameron and Josslyn having sex instead of checking on their drunk friend more often? 

Recommended Articles

Victoria gets her hands on Newman Media on The Young and the Restless. Is Noah getting the Devon treatment? 

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

DC Logo
Soaps

DC #1010: Shocked, I Tell You. Shocked!

Aug 5, 2021
Comment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC #1016: Vomit Emoji

Sep 20, 2021
Comment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC #1009: Cupcake Prison

Jul 27, 2021
Comment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC #1024: Hookers on the Run

Nov 22, 2021
Comment