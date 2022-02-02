DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential Podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.

Little Douglas keeps spilling Brooke's secrets on The Bold and the Beautiful.

T.R. shakes up things in Salem for Johnny and Paulina on Days of Our Lives. Abigail ends up on a DiMera island with Kristen. Nancy and Craig's marriage is on the rocks.

Maxie's secret is getting out on General Hospital. Victor figured it out and told Peter. Valentine was figuring it out before Victor intercepted him. Esme drugs Trina at the cabin. Why were Cameron and Josslyn having sex instead of checking on their drunk friend more often?

Victoria gets her hands on Newman Media on The Young and the Restless. Is Noah getting the Devon treatment?

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

