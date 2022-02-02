Skip to main content

Lindsay Hartley Once Again Steps in For Kelly Monaco at General Hospital

Lindsay Hartley

In August 2020, soap vet Lindsay Hartley temporarily stepped in for Kelly Monaco at General Hospital as Sam McCall. Now, the Passions alum will do so once again.

Soap Opera Digest reports that Monaco took a short break in January. Monaco is already back at work filming, but during her absence, Hartley assumed the role. The All My Children and Days of Our Lives star will air as Sam for a "handful of episodes" starting tomorrow, Feb. 3.

