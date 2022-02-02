Robert Newman's First The Young and The Restless Airdate Announced
You'll be seeing Robert Newman as The Young and the Restless' Ashland sooner than you might think! Soap Opera Digest reports that the actor's first airdate will be Wednesday, Feb. 9.
In an interview with the mag, Newman said of on-screen wife Amelia Heinle (Victoria):
I already adore her. She's really terrific and she’s a professional through and through and she’s been very generous and patient and we are finding all sorts of really surprising connections between these two characters already.