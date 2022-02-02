Monty Brinton/CBS

You'll be seeing Robert Newman as The Young and the Restless' Ashland sooner than you might think! Soap Opera Digest reports that the actor's first airdate will be Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Robert Newman, Amelia Heinle Monty Brinton/CBS

In an interview with the mag, Newman said of on-screen wife Amelia Heinle (Victoria):